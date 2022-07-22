Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea defender to leave Stamford Bridge as club agrees £55m deal for Kounde
EPL: Chelsea defender to leave Stamford Bridge as club agrees £55m deal for Kounde

by News
Chelsea captain, Cesar Azpilicueta will be allowed to sign for Barcelona as the club closes in on a move for Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde.

According to the UK Telegraph, Kounde is set to become the Blues’ third summer signing.

The Premier League side have beaten off competition from Barca for the Frenchman.

Chelsea will pay Sevilla £55million for Kounde and have offered the player a five-year contract.

Thomas Tuchel was unwilling to allow another defender leave without replacement, following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

So far, only Kalidou Koulibaly has been added to Tuchel’s backline this summer.

