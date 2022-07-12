EPL: Chelsea close to signing Rudiger’s replacement in €40million deal

Chelsea are close to signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in a €40million deal.

The Blues are keen to add defenders to Thomas Tuchel’s squad, following with exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Athletic report the Premier League side is close to agreements on a fee and personal terms with Koulibaly.

Talks are said to be progressing quickly with Chelsea confident of wrapping up a deal.

Tuchel is eager to bring in at least new two defenders before the new season gets underway.

Chelsea are also in talks to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City and are keen to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.