epl:-casemiro-names-favourite-man-utd-legend

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, has named Paul Scholes as his favourite legendary figure at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has completed a £70million move from Real Madrid this week.

In his first in-house interview for United, the Brazil midfielder spoke about his idols in the game.

Casemiro says that Scholes defied his small stature with an aggressive style of play that made him a nightmare for opponents.

“So, in terms of idols in this position [midfield] my idol growing up was always [Zinedine] Zidane, [but] here at Manchester United it was always Paul Scholes,” Scholes told MUTV.

“The little guy [Scholes] was very good and what I loved about him when he played was that he was small but he went in hard and fair.”