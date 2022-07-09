epl:-campbell-predicts-what-will-happen-to-ronaldo-at-chelsea

Former Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell has backed Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at Chelsea if he eventually joins the Blues.

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United after just a year of his return at Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ronaldo would score goals for Chelsea, adding that he could play for any club in the Premier League.

“Ronaldo could play for any team. He could play for any team in the Premier League. Listen, people questioned whether he would do it at Man United, but if it wasn’t for him, United would’ve finished in the bottom half. That is me being kind,” Campbell said.

He continued: “They struggled big time. Ronaldo put the team on his shoulders so many times. He single-handedly got them deep into the Champions League. Let’s be honest; they had no right to be there. He was phenomenal last season. Yes, it’s not the same Ronaldo, but he knows where the goal is. He can finish.”

“Chelsea creates chances. If you create chances for Ronaldo. he will score. He’s still an incredible goalscorer. I’m not surprised Chelsea are interested because they lack a prolific goalscorer. They wanted it to be Lukaku, but it didn’t work out.”