epl:-bruno-fernandes-sends-message-to-ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo that he is at Old Trafford to make him happy and enjoy the game of football.

Fernandes said this while rejecting claims he struggles to play with Ronaldo at Man United.

According to him, he would be happy for Ronaldo and other Man United strikers when they score because the team will get better results.

Man United endured their worst season for decades last campaign, and Ronaldo and goalkeeper David de Gea were the only players at the club to emerge with any credit.

Though Fernandes had been talismanic since joining the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, his performance levels dropped last season, and he fell below his high standards, scoring ten goals and registering 14 assists in 46 appearances.

However, with Fernandes failing to reproduce his best form last term, it was popularly suggested that the Portugal international struggled to play with his international teammate Ronaldo, but he has now rejected that claim by explaining that he believes good players will always be able to work together.

“No, I don’t think so,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “As I have said always, I’m there to serve my strikers and I think we had an amazing start to the season when Cristiano came in. I think in his first game, he scored two goals and I scored one.

“After that, I scored many goals playing with Cristiano. I think all of my goals came when playing alongside Cristiano, so I don’t think that was the problem at all. I’ve been playing with him with the national team, we qualified for the Euros with an assist from him, so I don’t think that will ever be the problem because good players can fit together at any time and any point.

“I am here to make my strikers happy, make them enjoy the game because that is the job of the midfielders. When they score goals and they get their numbers, I will be happy for them because the team will get better results.”