Home NEWS EPL: Brilliant piece of work – Townsend hails Arsenal’s new striker
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Brilliant piece of work – Townsend hails Arsenal’s new striker

by News
0 views
epl:-brilliant-piece-of-work-–-townsend-hails-arsenal’s-new-striker

Former Chelsea star, Andy Townsend, has described Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as a ‘brilliant piece of work.’

“At the moment Liverpool are a better team than Arsenal, they create more chances than Arsenal… I think Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant piece of work for Arsenal,” Townsend told talkSPORT.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth about £45million earlier this summer.

Jesus joined Mikel Arteta’s side after helping Manchester City win four league titles over the past five seasons, scoring a total of 58 goals in the process

“He gives his heart, soul and guts every time he goes out and when… I felt like down the middle he was at his least convincing at Manchester City,” Townsend added.

“But you could never doubt his commitment and effort and tremendous work rate… he is a winner, he is a proven winner. He knows what it takes to get it done and Arsenal bringing that into their camp could be fantastic.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Aero Contractors suspend passenger flight operations

EPL: Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho names player that will...

Transfer: Ten Hag warns Maguire after Manchester United’s...

Suspected criminals arrested by police for stealing, vandalizing...

EPL: You’ll miss them a lot – Aguero...

Osun: Adeleke breaks down in tears, recalls impacts...

EPL: Ten Hag reveals next player he wants...

Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends...

Shocking moment Italian police pulled former Chelsea player,...

Osun 2022: Osun NIPR congratulates Adeleke

Leave a Reply