EPL: Brilliant piece of work – Townsend hails Arsenal’s new striker

Former Chelsea star, Andy Townsend, has described Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as a ‘brilliant piece of work.’

“At the moment Liverpool are a better team than Arsenal, they create more chances than Arsenal… I think Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant piece of work for Arsenal,” Townsend told talkSPORT.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth about £45million earlier this summer.

Jesus joined Mikel Arteta’s side after helping Manchester City win four league titles over the past five seasons, scoring a total of 58 goals in the process

“He gives his heart, soul and guts every time he goes out and when… I felt like down the middle he was at his least convincing at Manchester City,” Townsend added.

“But you could never doubt his commitment and effort and tremendous work rate… he is a winner, he is a proven winner. He knows what it takes to get it done and Arsenal bringing that into their camp could be fantastic.”