epl:-ben-foster-predicts-where-liverpool,-chelsea,-man-city-will-finish-next-season

Watford goalkeeper, Ben Foster, has backed Manchester City and Chelsea to finish above Liverpool on the Premier League table next season.

Foster believes Liverpool will finish in the third position behind Man City and Chelsea after selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

Recall that Man City won the Premier League title last season ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Foster said on his “The Cycling GK” YouTube channel, “I just thought the season before they would give their all and I thought they would die off last season – they didn’t die off last season they were up there all the way, live and kicking till the very last game of the season.

“I think it is understandable I put them fourth last season, this season I am going to go for a third.

“I think there is going to be two better teams (Man City and Chelsea) than Liverpool this year.”

“I think losing Sadio Mane, I think they are in a little bit of a transition period, I can’t see them trying to be up there and about winning the Premier League – I just can’t.

“I still think they will do the decent, third position.”