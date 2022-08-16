Home Uncategorized EPL: Arteta’s angry reaction after Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League revealed
Uncategorized

EPL: Arteta’s angry reaction after Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League revealed

by News
1 views

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, ripped into his players as they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

His angry outburst after a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle is captured in the All or Nothing series that will be released officially on Thursday.

While Arteta is fairly restrained after the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, he pulls no Bioreports Newses after the pitiful loss to the Magpies, which all but ended Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four spot.

“It is f*cking embarrassing to come here the way we have done it,” Arteta shouts during his post-match changing room rant.

“Embarrassing.

“What happened today is f*cking unacceptable and if you accept something like this, you live in a different world.

“Don’t worry, I will face the people. Today it is hard to defend you guys. Hard. I will take all the sh*t, again!”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ukrainian attacks in Crimea weaken Russia’s military capacity

Muslims Muslims Ticket: APC Denies Removing Adamu  

India to be part of Russia drills with...

How Fintiri raised Adamawa guber stakes with female...

Packers’ WRs meet with QBs after Rodgers’ rant

Tardy monsoon causes deficit rain in August

Electricity workers call off strike

Turkey, Israel to restore full diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia sentences student to 34 years in...

Enugu APC crisis: Reconciliation demands end to litigations,...

Leave a Reply