EPL: Arteta’s angry reaction after Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League revealed

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, ripped into his players as they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.
His angry outburst after a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle is captured in the All or Nothing series that will be released officially on Thursday.
While Arteta is fairly restrained after the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, he pulls no Bioreports Newses after the pitiful loss to the Magpies, which all but ended Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four spot.
“It is f*cking embarrassing to come here the way we have done it,” Arteta shouts during his post-match changing room rant.
“Embarrassing.
“What happened today is f*cking unacceptable and if you accept something like this, you live in a different world.
“Don’t worry, I will face the people. Today it is hard to defend you guys. Hard. I will take all the sh*t, again!”