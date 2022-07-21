Home NEWS EPL: Arteta reveals positions Zinchenko will play at Arsenal
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club is in the final stages of signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Arteta, speaking after a 3-1 win over Orlando City in a pre-season game, said there were just a few formalities left.

The Gunners boss, however, knows the two positions he intends to play Zinchenko in.

When asked if Zinchenko is a left-back or midfielder, Arteta replied: “Both, he can play in both.

“He was a natural no.10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back which can do a lot of things we want.

“That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team.”

Arsenal and City have agreed a £30million fee for the Ukraine international, who will sign a contract until 2026 at the Emirates.

