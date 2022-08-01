Home NEWS EPL: Arteta allows striker leaves Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus’ arrival
Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun is closing in on a loan move to French club, Reims.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Full agreement completed between Arsenal and Reims for Folarin Balogun, as reported yesterday.

“Documents to be signed in the next 24/48h – player will be soon on his way to France in order to undergo medical tests.

“It’s a loan move valid until June 2023,” Romano tweeted Monday morning.

Following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Balgoun is likely have to settle for being third-choice striker behind the Brazilian and Eddie Nketiah.

Balgoun was on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, scoring three goals.

