epl:-arsenal’s-jesus-names-premier-league-star-he-would-battle-with-for-golden-boot

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has named new Tottenham forward, Richarlison as the player he hopes to battle with for the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old heaped praise upon his fellow Brazilian recently signed by Arsenal’s north rivals, Tottenham.

Both changed clubs this summer, with Jesus heading to the Emirates from Manchester City for £45million and Richarlison going to Tottenham from Everton for £52m.

“I hope we both can be fighting for the Golden Boot at the end of the season,” Jesus told Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old was responding to a question on who he thinks would score more goals in the upcoming campaign.

“I like him. He’s a very good guy. Amazing player.

“So, I wish him all the best. But not against Arsenal,” he added.

Jesus scored 58 goals and made 29 assists in 159 Premier League games for Manchester City since his debut in January 2017.

