Home Uncategorized EPL: Arsenal fans will love that – Alan Smith predicts player to become season’s flop
Uncategorized

EPL: Arsenal fans will love that – Alan Smith predicts player to become season’s flop

by News
0 views

Former Arsenal star, Alan Smith, has predicted Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison to be the flop of the season in the Premier League.

Smith also said Arsenal fans would love him for making the prediction.

He believes Richarlison, a former Arsenal target, is talented, adding that it will be interesting to see how he works with Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte.

Tottenham beat off interest from various clubs, including Arsenal, this summer to sign the Brazilian from Everton this summer.

“I’m going to say Richarlison, Arsenal fans will love that,” Smith told the 90min YouTube channel when giving his prediction on the player to become the flop of the season.

“He’s clearly a talented lad, and he was leading the line on his own for Everton, dragging them forward at times almost single-handedly, but I don’t know. It will be interesting the dynamic between him and his manager Conte.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

100 million doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre:...

The Sixties in the Arab World: Culture

What are the rules on working overtime in...

Brazilian woman robs mother of $142m using alleged...

Satellite images show destroyed jets at Russian base...

Show Organiser Reveals Why Kizz Daniel Refused To...

U.S. Inflation Eased Slightly in July

Sierra Leone imposes curfew amid anti-government protests

LaLiga: Two players can leave for free if...

EPL: Why I left Chelsea for RB Leipzig...

Leave a Reply