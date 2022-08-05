Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal defeat Crystal to win Premier League opener
NEWS

EPL: Arsenal defeat Crystal to win Premier League opener

by News
Arsenal began the 2022/2023 season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners came into the game looking to start off on a positive note, after losing 2-0 in last campaign’s opener at Brentford.

Mikel Arteta’s men dominated the early exchanges and Gabriel Martinelli missed a great chance before heading in the first goal of the match.

However, after the break, Palace grew back into the match and threatened to level the scores.

But a combination of poor finishing an excellent goalkeeping from Aaron Ramsdale kept Arsenal in front.

Bukayo Saka saw his cross deflect off Marc Guehi’s head to seal all three points for Arsenal.

