epl:-arsenal-confirms-player-to-take-ozil’s-no.-10-shirt

Arsenal playmaker, Emile Smith Rowe, has signed a new long-term contract with the club

The 20-year-old has also been given the No 10 shirt, previously worn by Mesut Ozil, for the upcoming season.

Smith Rowe impressed everyone during the second half of the 2020/2021 season.

He scored four goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, as Mikel Arteta’s team finished eighth in the Premier League.

Arsenal also rejected two bids from Aston Villa for Smith Rowe this summer.

Arteta said: “As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability.

“His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision has already made him a key player for us. His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive.

“I know the fans will join us in being delighted that Emile has committed his future to the club. We’re now looking forward to helping him develop further and seeing him become even more important to the strong young team we’re building.”

