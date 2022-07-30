epl:-arsenal-confirms-new-captain-ahead-of-sevilla-clash

Arsenal has confirmed that Martin Odegaard will captain the team ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The Gunners announced this in an official statement on Saturday, shortly before kick-off of their last pre-season friendly against Sevilla at the Emirates.

“We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain.

“The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals,” it read in part.

Odegarrd has been captain of the Norway national team since March 2011.