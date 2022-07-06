epl:-arsenal-confirm-deal-for-foran

Arsenal has confirmed that defender, Taylor Foran has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Gunners disclosed this in a statement via its website on Tuesday.

The statement partly read, “Taylor Foran has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The 18-year-old central defender joined us in May 2012 and has shown his natural leadership qualities on several occasions.”

Reacting, Foran told Arsenal’s website, “I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s been a dream come true.”

Taylor burst onto the scene with Arsenal’s U-23s back in October 2020.