Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal confirm deal for Foran
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Arsenal confirm deal for Foran

by News
8 views
epl:-arsenal-confirm-deal-for-foran

Arsenal has confirmed that defender, Taylor Foran has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Gunners disclosed this in a statement via its website on Tuesday.

The statement partly read, “Taylor Foran has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The 18-year-old central defender joined us in May 2012 and has shown his natural leadership qualities on several occasions.”

Reacting, Foran told Arsenal’s website, “I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s been a dream come true.”

Taylor burst onto the scene with Arsenal’s U-23s back in October 2020.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

South African court sentences ‘Boko Haram’ gang to...

FG releases bio-data of the 64 Boko Haram...

EFCC rescue 17-year-old Yahoo apprentice abducted for rituals...

Nigerian man working as a prison officer in...

Medical student fakes own kidnap to obtain money...

19-year-old OAU student declared missing in Ibadan

Nantes boss, Kombouare provides update on Simon’s future

EPL: Arsenal announce deal for two players

EPL: William Gallas names clubs to make Premier...

EPL: No hope again – Paul Merson names...

Leave a Reply