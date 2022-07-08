Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal announce deal for two players
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Arsenal announce deal for two players

by News
0 views
epl:-arsenal-announce-deal-for-two-players

Premier League giant, Arsenal, on Friday confirmed deals for two players, Billy Vigar and James Sweet.

In a separate statement, Arsenal said Vigar, 18, and Sweet, 18, signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The statement read in part, “Billy Vigar has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The 18-year-old complete forward has been a consistent goalscoring threat, since joining our academy aged fourteen.

“James Sweet has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The England youth international has been a key player for us across the age groups, since joining our academy aged eight.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nantes boss, Kombouare provides update on Simon’s future

EPL: William Gallas names clubs to make Premier...

EPL: No hope again – Paul Merson names...

Adamawa communal clash: Fintiri reviews curfew in Guyuk,...

Names of 69 Boko Haram members who escaped...

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s sacrifice to make Kaduna, Nigeria peaceful...

Niger CAN insists on voting massively against same...

Police personnel sensitised on handling human rights, gender...

2023: Complete Ayakoromor bridge, others, IYC urges Okowa

Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC issues fresh public health advisory over...

Leave a Reply