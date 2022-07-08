epl:-arsenal-announce-deal-for-two-players

Premier League giant, Arsenal, on Friday confirmed deals for two players, Billy Vigar and James Sweet.

In a separate statement, Arsenal said Vigar, 18, and Sweet, 18, signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The statement read in part, “Billy Vigar has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The 18-year-old complete forward has been a consistent goalscoring threat, since joining our academy aged fourteen.

“James Sweet has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The England youth international has been a key player for us across the age groups, since joining our academy aged eight.”