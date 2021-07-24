Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal agree to Tammy Abraham’s demands
Arsenal are ready to meet the wage demands of Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, according to the Daily Express.

The Gunners are very keen to land the 23-year-old this summer.

Abraham has always scored for Chelsea and shown his ability during loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

But Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is unconvinced and left the forward out of a number of his matchday squads last season.

A potential stumbling block in Abraham’s move to Arsenal was his wage demands. He is currently earning £80,000 a week and wants to be paid £125,000.

Arsenal have now made it clear during talks that they are prepared to meet the player’s demands, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options.

Abraham has scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the Blues and will provide support and competition for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal.

