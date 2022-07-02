Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal agree deal with 25-year-old midfielder
EPL: Arsenal agree deal with 25-year-old midfielder

by News
Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans.

This claim was made by respected Journalist Ben Jacobs.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal have ‘put in a heck lot of work’ to secure a deal for the Belgium international.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs was quoted as saying: “Arsenal have put in a heck of a lot of work into Tielemans.

“They have agreed personal terms, and their talks with Tielemans date back for the best part of a year. But for whatever reason, Arsenal have decided not to swoop just yet and actually table a bid with Leicester City.

“And if they do so, and agree a fee at the lowest end £25 million, at the highest end £32 million, they will get Youri Tielemans.”

