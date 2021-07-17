Home NEWS EPL: Arsenal agree £50m deal for White
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Arsenal agree £50m deal for White

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
epl:-arsenal-agree-50m-deal-for-white

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Brighton to sign their defender, Ben White, for a £50million, The Athletic reports.

White is now set to undergo his Arsenal medical before the new season kicks off in August.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the England international during the Euro 2020 campaign.

The Gunners supposedly had bids of £40million and £45million knocked back by Brighton.

Manchester City and Everton were both tipped to rival Arsenal for the 23-year-old’s signature, but it appears that the Emirates club are set to win the race for the centre-back services.

Meanwhile, White did not play a single minute for England at Euro 2020.

He started 36 Premier League matches for Brighton last season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal appoints new coach

Auto-crash claims 10 lives in Kwara

Islamic group slams Gov Makinde for allegedly ‘converting...

Why Gov Ortom demanded N100 billion, apology from...

Naira rain as Davido, Kcee perform at Obi...

Oyo: Again, gunmen invade Ibarapa communities, allegedly kill...

Anambra 2021: Tension as INEC drops Soludo, Ozigbo...

Electoral bill amendment: Row as Reps back Senate...

INEC shifts physical CVR commencement date to July...

Obasanjo warned us Buhari unfit to rule Nigeria...

Leave a Reply