epl:-antony-in-shock-move-to-manchester-united

Ajax winger, Antony, is set for a shock move to Manchester United this summer.

According to The Times, Antony’s representative will be in Manchester this week for further talks with the Premier League giant.

Man United remains keen on the Brazilian but Ajax is currently holding out for £68 million – a figure the Red Devils simply won’t pay.

After already losing Lisandro Martinez to Man United, Antony feels he’s now being priced out of a move by Ajax.

Antony’s agents are now trying to convince Ajax to reduce their asking price.

Antony has been a revelation since arriving at Ajax in 2020, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists in 78 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old winger played under Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax.

Ten Hag wants to bring his former player to Old Trafford this summer, and Man United are working to grant him his wish.