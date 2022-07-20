Home NEWS EPL: Amazing player, I’m eager to learn from him – Fernandes rates Man United’s new recruit
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Amazing player, I’m eager to learn from him – Fernandes rates Man United’s new recruit

by News
0 views
epl:-amazing-player,-i’m-eager-to-learn-from-him-–-fernandes-rates-man-united’s-new-recruit

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has welcomed the arrival of Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford and believes the midfielder ‘has been an amazing player’.

Eriksen, who impressed during the second half of last season on loan at Brentford, joined Man United earlier this month as a free agent.

The 30-year-old Denmark international signed a three-year deal with Man United and Fernandes said he is looking forward to learning from the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

“Obviously, I always learn from players who play similar positions as me,” Fernandes said when asked about Eriksen’s arrival, as quoted by Metro UK.

“I think Christian has been an amazing player in the past and even last season when he played for Brentford, he was amazing for them.

“He’s such a good quality player for us and I’m looking forward to playing alongside him.

“I think the best players make you play better, make you improve, so I’m looking forward to learning from him and to helping him in any way I can.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

I’m disturbed by killing of religious figures –...

Enugu youths celebrate Gov. Ugwuanyi’s achievements, back Senatorial...

Lagos govt seals shopping malls under construction, warns...

Yar’Adua’s son set to wed Borno lawmaker’s daughter...

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes reacts to Ten Hag’s...

EPL: He’ll become superstar – Peter Schmeichel reacts...

EPL: You can’t rely on those underperforming players...

2023: I’ll remain loyal, committed to you –...

Suspected phone snatcher publicly flogged after he stole...

Most expensive Nigerian footballers as Calvin Bassey joins...

Leave a Reply