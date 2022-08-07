epl:-agbonlahor-names-club-to-finish-fourth-between-arsenal,-tottenham

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that he is convinced Arsenal would finish above Tottenham this season.

Agbonlahor said he is confident that Tottenham lifting the Premier League title come the end of the season will not happen.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday to get the season started, while Tottenham defeated Southampton 4-1 on Saturday to go top of the table on goal difference.

“After watching Arsenal last night [2-0 win over Crystal Palace] they will finish above Spurs, for me,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

Tottenham finished fourth above fifth-placed Arsenal last season, with the Gunners missing out on the last spot of Champions League to their North London rivals.