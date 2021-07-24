Epic is right when it says Google has no incentive to woo iOS users away – Android Central

Source: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central

Epic Games has amended its lawsuit against Google saying that there is no incentive for the company to lure users away from iOS to Android. What originally started as a slap fight over in-app purchase fees from Fortnite revenue has evolved into a full-fledged courtroom drama between companies that, in my opinion, would be better served to hash things out in a way that doesn’t hurt the end-users of either. But that ship has sailed, and here we are.

While Epic isn’t shying away from hyperbole, which always makes for some good courtroom drama, saying that Google and Apple are best friends because of the Google Search app, it is correct when it says there is little or no incentive to peel users away from iOS. That’s because Google makes just as much money from Apple fans as it does from Android fans when it comes to its core business.

Search is part of it, of course, and I’m not saying Google wouldn’t rather have everyone in the world use one of the best Android phones. But Apple and Google are two very different companies that make money in two very different ways.

Apple is a company that builds consumer electronic devices just like Samsung or Oppo. It sells those devices and makes a profit from each sale, again like Samsung or Oppo. For accessories like headphones or cables, that’s the whole story. But for things that are a bit smarter, like a phone or a laptop or a TV box, Apple spends money to write software that makes them work. It tries to write software that’s better than the competition so that you want to buy its products instead of something similar from the Samsungs and Oppos of the world. Apple does offer services like iCloud, but those are also incentives to make you want to buy its products.