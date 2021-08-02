enyimba-dethroned-as-another-champions-emerge-in-nigerian-professional-league

Akwa United have won the 2020/21 Nigerian topflight title after defeating MFM FC 5-2 at the Nest of Champions on Sunday, August 1

This is the first time in the history of Akwa United that they will be winning the Nigerian League title

Kennedy Boboye and his players still have a game remaining this season in Makurdi against Lobi Stars

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Akwa United have been crowned champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League for the 2020/21 season after beating visiting MFM FC 5-2 on Sunday evening, August 1, in Uyo.

Kennedy Boboye and his wards knew before the game that only one point will be enough for them to win the League title for the first time in their history, but they did themselves lots of good by beating the Lagos based team.

MFM on the other traveled to Uyo for this game against Akwa United with their minds at rest having defeated Ifeanyi Ubah and they have escaped the drop zone.

Akwa United lifting the 2020/21 Nigerian League title.

Photo: Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

Charles Atshimene was the hero of the day for Akwa United netting three goals which helped the Promise Keepers to record an emphatic win as also reported on Complete Sports and Footballlive.

Akwa United made history

Since 24 years ago that Akwa United was founded, this will be the first time that the club will be winning the Nigerian League title and there is serious jubilation in Uyo and other cities, towns in the state.

With one game remaining for Akwa United to play this season against Lobi Stars, the club will now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League which will start in September.

Speaking with . on the success of his club this season by winning the Nigerian League title, coach Kennedy Boboye expressed happiness and thanked all the people of Akwa state for the supports and love.

Kennedy Boboye’s reaction

”Right now, I can say I am the happiest man on earth because it is not easy to win the Nigerian League title considering the level of competition, but I’m proud of myself and players.

”This is my second time of winning the Nigerian League as a coach having won it with Plateau United and this means a lot to me.

”Me and my players won’t relax as we have many bridges to cross days to come because we want to do well in the Champions League.”

Earlier, . had reported how Espanyol of Spain are desperate in bolstering their squad ahead of the coming season, but they are yet to complete a move for any player this summer.

Talented Nigerian midfield sensation Kelechi Nwakali is now the major target for the La Liga club ahead of the coming season.

Espanyol returned to the Spanish topflight after gaining promotion last season when they finished top of the Segunda Division.

Source: .