Environmental officers nab 38 persons during sanitation in Ondo

No fewer than 38 persons were on Saturday apprehended in Ondo State during the monthly environmental sanitation.

Following the arrest of the offenders in various parts of Akure, the state capital, the General Manager, Waste Management Authority, ODSWMA, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, disclosed that they were charged to court for appropriate punishment.

Adeyemo, however, applauded the residents for their complying adequately with the exercise.

While encouraging the residents to sustain habits of cleanliness and make it a daily affair to ward off any form of diseases, Adeyemo appealed against dumping of waste in drainage and canal to avoid flooding.

“This is rainy season, I want to advise the good people of our State not to dump their waste in drainage system and canal because they will be blocked, and this will lead to flooding.

“So, to avert flooding let all of us keep to sanitation rules and regulations.

“It is how we treat our environment that the environment will treat us. So we must treat our environment well to ensure healthy living.”