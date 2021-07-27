Enugu Herdsmen attack: Prove your capacity now – Ohanaeze youths charge military

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has expressed outrage over the early Monday attack by Fulani herdsmen in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

bioreports had reported that the attack left many people dead and others with deadly injuries.

The herdsmen were said to have waylaid the agrarian community in the early hours of the day and sent some of the natives to early graves.

OYC, in a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary-General, Comrade Obinna Achuonye said the attack was unacceptable.

The Igbo group said it was now time for the Military to prove its mettle.

“We woke up yet again to another orge of killings by marauding Fulani herdsmen. This is not the first time Uzo-Uwani is experiencing this kind of carnage, as we have not forgotten in a hurry how Nimbo in the area came under similar deadly attack leaving scores dead.

“Now, we have a repeat of such gruesome and dastardly killings. We are in deep pain, we are in agony over this heartbreaking report.

“This is the kind of situation that necessitated the IPOB into the formation of ESN, as they watched helplessly over the years and our people were being slaughtered,” the OYC said.

While knocking security agencies for doing little in the face of the mindless killings by Fulani herdsmen, the youth group said, “it is quite regrettable that Nigeria security agencies display weakness anytime the Fulani herdsmen are involved in crime but they become python when it comes to the ESN.

“We saw just a few days ago how the Army announced that they have smashed the camp of ESN in Amagunze Enugu State, but the same military is unable to enter the bushes and capture Fulani herdsmen who are sending our people to their graves and raping our women.”

“The time has come for the military to show their gallantry, and this Uzo-Uwani incident stands as a litmus test.

“Ndigbo are watching and running out of patience; the military must capture these killer herdsmen dead or alive, that is the only way to rebuild confidence of Nigerians in them,” Ohanaeze further stated.