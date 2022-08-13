Enugu Hausa community, Ind. Layout youths hail Gov. Ugwuanyi on peace, national integration

Members of the Hausa community in Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the exemplary leadership attributes he has brought to bear in the governance of the state.

Members of the Hausa community appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for promoting peace and national unity, and for showing them love and care through the appointments of their members in government at the State and local government levels, as well as identifying with them during their festivities, among others.

They declared their support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023, adding that they are solidly behind him, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party.

Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Sarkin Hausawan, Enugu, Sarki Abubakar Yusuf Sambo, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a detribalised leader” and appreciated him for providing the enabling environment for peace to reign in the state in spite of all the challenges in the country.

“Your Excellency, we want to tell you that we appreciate the platform (Enugu State Security and Peace Committee) you established that brought about the peace we are enjoying in Enugu State.

“That committee was the first in Southern Nigeria, before other states started emulating it.

“We are here to say that we are with you and we are closely monitoring the political situation in Enugu State and to also say that we are thanking Allah for you and your party, PDP, to have brought Peter Mbah to take over from you. I want to tell you that the Northern community is solidly behind that project and we are going to deliver 100 percent,” he said.



They, therefore, offered special prayers for Gov. Ugwuanyi and beseeched God to continue to elevate and bestow him with wisdom, good health, protection and prosperity to render more selfless service to Enugu State and his fatherland.

In another development, youths of Independence Layout, Enugu, also visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate him for entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

The youths equally applauded the governor for the numerous road projects his administration has executed in Independence Layout, Enugu, stressing that no past administration paid special attention to the area the way he (Ugwuanyi) has done so far.

Speaking, the leader of the group, Solomom Nnaemeka Nwobodo, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “the way Independence Layout is now, is not how it was before,” adding: “You built for us Valley Crescent, Mount Drive, Link Road, Ukehe Street, Isi-Uzo street, Ugwuoba Street, Nwafia Street, Ibuza Street, Holy Trinity-Bishop Michael Eneje Street, among others.

“Your Excellency, you recruited the people from the Ministry of Transport, MOT, (Traffic Enforcement Bureau Cadets) to control traffic in Enugu city. During past governments, there was traffic gridlock in Enugu, but now the MOT controls everywhere making sure every place is free from traffic congestion.

“As if that is not enough, you established for us Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch groups and gave maximum support to the security agencies to discharge their duties effectively. And there is peace and security in Enugu today that we now sleep with our two eyes closed, among other numerous achievements.

“Your Excellency, you brought an open door policy to your government. You have given our youths, our mothers and our fathers the opportunity to participate in politics and most of them have achieved their political aspirations.

“We say we should come and thank you and promise you that come 2023, we will support you to go to the Senate because some of us cast our votes in Nsukka.

“We are also promising you that we are solidly behind Barr. Peter Mbah, to be your successor in 2023. All of us are for the PDP and by the special grace of God, Independence Layout has never lost any election since 1999.

“Your Excellency, thank you once again for uniting the indigenes of Enugu State through the PDP by accommodating everybody, and anybody who comes to the Government House. Our motto is talk to who you know in your polling unit and ward to make sure that PDP wins come 2023. Always count on our unalloyed support and solidity, sir.”