enugu-governor-commended-for-mobilizing-diasporans-for-foreign-direct-investment

The Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Barr (Mrs.) Olangwa Ezekwu, has commended the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his tireless efforts towards the mobilization of the indigenes of the state resident abroad in driving foreign direct investments to the state.

Barr Ezekwu, who said this against the background of the 2021 World Diasporan Day Celebrations, highlighted the leadership role of Governor Ugwuanyi in nurturing an impactful relationship with Enugu State Diaspora community and attracting investments and other forms of assistance to the people of the state.

“Beyond the well-known role as senders of remittances from all over the world, Diasporas have engaged in promoting trade and foreign direct investment, creating businesses and spurring entrepreneurship by which new knowledge and skills are transferred to our Citizens, and in the words of Kathleen Newland and Sonia Plaza, ‘an engaged diaspora can be an asset — or even a counterweight to the emigration of skilled and talented migrants,” she said.

She also praised the efforts of the CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Rt. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for providing the leadership and platform for the engagement of Nigerians in Diaspora towards national development and for the purpose of utilizing the human capital and material resources of Nigerians in Diaspora towards the overall socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria.

She said the Enugu State Government had over the years, maintained an Open-Door-Policy on Diaspora related issues and had through that, created a profitable synergy with the citizens of the state living and doing business abroad.

While listing some of her achievements in office, Barr Ezekwu stated that her office, in line with the state governor’s Four Point Agenda, had attracted projects that has contributed to improve the lives of the people of the state, especially rural dwellers.

Mentioning some of her achievements, she said her agency mobilized the Enugu Diaspora community to provide skills acquisition and vocational training for the disabled people at Emene and Oji River Rehab Centre as well as the inmates at Oji-River Leprosy Centre.

Others include, donations to the International Committee of the Red Cross and motherless babies homes, donation of ICT equipment to the a centre at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu; donation of relief material to displaced people in Ukpabi-Nimbo community, in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state; donation of agricultural machinery, educational materials well as medical intervention programmes in various parts of the state.

“I believe we have done quite a lot since we were given this opportunity to enable a handshake between the Enugu State Government and our brothers and sisters living abroad.

“This office, in partnership with Soroptomist International, donated huge Medical Equipment worth over N50, 000000.00 to Enugu State Government for enhanced healthcare delivery. We have carried out a comprehensive medical mission in all 17 LGAs of the State.

“We have made interventions in the lives and living conditions of widows in the state and we have mobilized resources to rebuild school structures.

“We have done quite well and that is why we cannot overstate the importance of a seamless relationship with our diaspora communities across the world, because I know that with stronger relationships, we will be able to achieve more for our people,” she stated.

