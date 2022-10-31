Enugu APC stakeholders demands sack of chairman Agballah

As the 2023 poll draws nearer, key stakeholders of the All progressive congress (APC) in Enugu state have stormed the national secretariat of the party with a call for the immediate sack of the state chapter chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah.

Spokesperson of the group, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, in a petition to the Sen Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee (NWC) justified the call saying it was aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2023 poll.

The group comprising the former Senate President Ken Nnamani, and Mr. Geofrey Onyeama Minister of Foreign Affairs, urged the Adamu-led NWC to immediately save the party in Enugu state from total collapse by removing Agballah from office and in his place put a Caretaker Chairman who should be someone not within the present State Executive Committee.

The group contended that the party still stands a chance of remedying the situation and being competitive in the General Elections if their demand is met.

The group noted: “The Party is imploding and on the brink of imminent collapse. It is in no position as things stand, to be competitive in the General Elections. The leaders now believe that a radical solution is called for to save the State Party from total collapse and disgrace in the State.

“The aim is to unify the Party through the appointment of a Caretaker Chairman as the current Chairman has alienated and lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the State Party and its leadership.

“Very importantly, it should be noted that he has been lawfully removed by his Udi/Agbudu ward of Udi LGA of Enugu State on the 19th day of August, 2022 by an overwhelming majority of party members in his ward. A copy of the resolution is hereby attached.

“This petition is written with a view of notifying the National Chairman and National Working Committee of APC of the state of affairs of our great party in Enugu State. As elders of the party in the state, we strongly believe that it is our duty to bring these anomalies to your attention for urgent remedial action. A stitch in time saves nine!

The stakeholders accused Agballah of systematically dismantling the core of the Party structure by bringing in his followers in addition to insulting the Party leaders, including those few who supported his emergence, sidelining them completely in matters affecting the running of the Party in the State and has been operating as a Sole Administrator or indeed a dictator.

They thereby alleged that the resultant effect of Agballah action has been the withdrawal from the Party of a growing number of important leaders and members.

Other signatories of the petition were Sullivan.1. Chime Immediate Past Governor of Enugu State, General JOJ Okoloagu Board Member NDIC, Sen. Ayogu Eze Board Member NPA and Former APC Guber Candidate Enugu State, Eugene Odo former Rt. Hon Speaker, Enugu State, Ifeanyi Nwoga Former Attorney General, Enugu State, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani Member South East and Mr. Osita Okechukwu Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON).



