Enugu APC crisis: Reconciliation demands end to litigations, media war

The reconciliation Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State has appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to withdraw all pending cases in court.

bioreports reports that the party has been polarized following disputes arising from the last elective congress from the Ward to the State level.

However, addressing journalists on Wednesday after its inaugural meeting, the reconciliation committee said time had come for all members to sheathe their sword.

A communique issued after the meeting was read by the committee chairman, Mr. Eva Asadu and co-signed by the Secretary, Chief Felix Okafor.

They resolved that “all media attacks by leaders at all levels and the led should stop forthwith, whether in print, electronic, social media platforms or any other means whatsoever,” appealing that members should rather adhere strictly to the generic ethics of promoting unity and growth of the Party and not the other way round.

“The Committee appeals to all APC, especially the aggrieved members and leaders to come together and join in building a strong United Party that shall win 2023 Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly elections in Enugu State in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“We are also appealing to APC leaders to embrace reconciliation and at the same time reach out to their faithful followers on the need for reconciliation of all APC



members.

“That APC Enugu State congresses and all litigations arising there from be withdrawn by the litigants, as all the issues canvassed in their cases shall be addressed.

“That we appeal to members of the Party to be law abiding and also plead with the



State Executive Committee to soft pedal on further suspension of members of APC Enugu State in order to help us with speedy reconciliation of all our members.

“APC Enugu State Reconciliation Committee by the Grace of God and with kind cooperation of leaders and members of our great Party will reconcile all APC members and rescue Enugu State from the cabals in the nest called PDP,” the committee said.

Answering questions on the fate of members purportedly expelled, Asadu assured that “we will do all we can to bring back all our members, whether those suspended, expelled or defected.

“We pray and hope that we will bring everybody back. There is still remedy to the expulsion. We will meet the main actors, other members and see how we can bring everybody back.”