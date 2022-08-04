Home NEWS Enugu 2023: Chijioke Edeoga wins Labour Party guber primary election
Enugu 2023: Chijioke Edeoga wins Labour Party guber primary election

A former Commissioner for environment in Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga was, on Thursday, elected the State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

This came after weeks of speculations following the withdrawal of the former candidate, Mr. Casmir Agbo from the race.

Agbo wrote to both the LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, indicating his decision to withdraw from the race.

This paved the way for the repeat primary election during which Edeoga polled 81 votes to clinch the ticket.

In a remark after he was announced winner, Edeoga vowed to systematically dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State.

More to come…

