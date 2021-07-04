The Executive Vice Chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holding, Collins Onuegbu, has recommended that commercial banks should start classifying software and intellectual property as bankable assets.

Onuegbu, in an interview with our correspondent at the company’s 25th anniversary ceremony, said it was difficult for older technology companies in the country with lean business models to get financing from commercial banks as their assets, such as software and IP, were not recognised by the banks.

He said, “If I walk into a bank now and ask for a loan, they will ask for our balance sheet, profit and loss statement and say the collateral would be my car or my house.

“If I say I do not have a house or a car, but I have an IP, they would not take it. It is very difficult; I cannot just go and start buying houses and cars. It does not work for my business.

“We work with enterprise companies, and we know how much they spend on software. Imagine paying $3m for software and you cannot classify it as capital acquisition.

“I think the problem is getting solved for startups, who are younger companies, valued based on their future. We invest in some companies and they are larger than us when valued.

Onuegbu said on a policy perspective, the Federal Government had begun classifying software as an asset.

“So it is a good sign. I think the country is willing to change and as such, it can get better,” he added.

SATH was founded in 1996 as Signal Alliance, an Information and Communications Technology company that has grown into a suite of subsidiaries that offer cloud services, technology consulting, and early-stage tech investing.

In an address at the ceremony, Onuegbu said, “As a future-ready technology company, we have also diversified within the IT industry into few companies in line with our vision.

“On this note, I am pleased to also announce to you that Signal Alliance is transitioning to a holding company made up of three subsidiaries: CloudSA, Signal Alliance Consulting, and Sasware, including several affiliates.”

He said the new holding company would continue to expand its portfolio of companies locally and internationally by taking advantage of the growing technology market in Africa.

