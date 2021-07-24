‘Entourage’ star Kevin Connolly says newborn daughter hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘It’s been hard’ – Yahoo Entertainment

Kevin Connolly’s family is on the “road to recovery” after contracting COVID-19.

The 47-year-old “Entourage” alum revealed on Friday’s episode of Victory The Podcast that not only did he contract COVID-19, his newborn daughter was also hospitalized with the virus at six weeks old.

“My daughter, she’s got COVID,” said Connolly, who welcomed Kennedy Cruz Connolly in early June with actress Zulay Henao. “I went to pick up a prescription and I’m looking at this paper and it has ‘age.’ On her (prescription) it said ’43 days.’ “

Connolly said his daughter Kennedy experienced fever and body aches among her symptoms, requiring hospitalization. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “babies under 1 year old and children with certain underlying conditions may be more likely to have severe illness from COVID-19.”

Kevin Connolly attends the New York Premiere of “Gotti” at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

“It’s been hard. It’s hard when your kid is sick, you know?” he said. “Because there’s really nothing you can do.”

Although Connolly didn’t specify how long Kennedy was hospitalized, the actor said his daughter is on the mend and “doing great.” He added, “It’s just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we’re all back on the road to recovery.”

Connolly said he contracted the virus despite being “double vaccinated.”

“This is not a political statement, but there’s zero doubt in my mind that this vaccine saved me a great deal because the symptoms, while brutal, were manageable,” he said. “I’m past it now but without that vaccine I would want no part of that Delta variant of the coronavirus.”

The actor added that Henao has tested negative for COVID-19, “which further proves the vaccine works because she essentially has two sick crybabies, myself and Kennedy, draped all over her and she didn’t get sick.”

Connolly announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram on June 9.

“She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!!” Connolly captioned a picture of his newborn rocking New York Islanders Hockey Club gear in midst of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. “Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She’s only a week old!!’ @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!”

Henao shared several photos of her daughter’s arrival in the delivery room, writing, “bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life!”

