Home WORLD NEWS Ensure service charge is not added to food bills, states told
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Ensure service charge is not added to food bills, states told

by News
2 views
ensure-service-charge-is-not-added-to-food-bills,-states-told

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has written to chief secretaries and district collectors to ensure immediate implementation of the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from adding

service charge

to food bills. The Authority said as many as 85 complaints have been registered on the national consumer helpline, after the new guidelines were issued on July 4.

The top five cities from where complaints have been received are Delhi (18), Bengaluru (15), Mumbai (11), Pune (4) and Ghaziabad (3). Chief commissioner of CCPA Nidhi Khare said the guidelines are “not advisory in nature” and are “fully enforceable by law” since these have been issued as per the

Consumer Protection Act

.

In a statement, the consumer affairs ministry said the Consumer Protection Act 2019, which came into effect in July 2020, created a new statutory body — CCPA — which has been empowered by

Parliament

to take cognisance of unfair trade practices. Any violation of its guidelines will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be taken.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US protesters call on Biden to do more...

Photos: All that happened in Sri Lanka on...

Indian govt supportive of Sri Lanka, trying to...

Over 10.357 crore Covid vaccine doses available with...

President Kovind greets people on eve of Eid...

India reports 18,257 Covid cases and 42 deaths...

Amarnath cloudburst: Pilgrims wait for yatra to resume

PM Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

US: murder of Jayland Walker was indeed ‘routine’...

Italy relocates refugees after Lampedusa centre overwhelmed

Leave a Reply