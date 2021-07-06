The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has charged the military, police, and intelligence agencies, to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnap victims, largely students in Kaduna and Niger States.

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari Charges Security Agencies To Intensify Efforts For Early Release Of Kidnapped Students,’ in Abuja, on Monday.

Buhari described the kidnappings as “cowardly and despicable” while condemning it as an assault on affected families and the nation.

The President further expressed displeasure over the incidents which has affected mostly Northern states, saying that the rising cases were already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.

He directed security outfits to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure their safe return while noting ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas.

He called on state governments to ensure compliance with the UN-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the administration had adopted.