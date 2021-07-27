“Enough of supporting fair girls every time, pick a black girl this year” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing tells BBNaija viewers

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has called on BB. viewers to support a black-skin girl in this year’s edition of the reality show.

Taking to her Instastory, the actress urged people to stop the colorism and give black girls a fair chance at the game.

According to her, she is tired of seeing light-skinned girls getting all the attention year in, year out.

She went on to encourage viewers of the show to select one of the beautiful black skin girls in the house and throw their weight behind her this year.

She wrote,

“To those supporting the BBN show, make una try pick one out of the fine fine Black girls support.. Enuf of this yellow yellow every time.. Ya all ain’t encouraging black skin people.. Hian!!”

See her post below,

Meanwhile, Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently condemned the ladies online who are bodyshaming BB.: Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, over her breasts.

Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram to share that she understands when men shame a woman for having fallen breasts but doesn’t get it when it’s women doing the shaming.