Enough of borrowing, seek help – Lawmaker tells Buhari

A federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from borrowing money frequently for the country.

The lawmaker, Oluwole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency advised the President to seek the help of financial advisors who will help him pull the country out of its economic doldrums instead of borrowing.

Oke stated this at a special Convocation ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State.

Oke who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, told Buhari to improve on accountability and transparency amid Nigeria’s increasing debt profile rather than embarking on a borrowing spree.

You’re president to protect Nigerians, not just borrowing money – Wike mocks Buhari

While urging Buhari to invest in human capital and aim to create enabling environment for investments, Oke maintained that the lack of economic advisors was the reason for policy somersault in the country.

He also suggested that the embargo on unemployment in the country be lifted, adding that the country would continue to witness underdevelopment in all sectors if the problems of policy somersault were not properly addressed.

“The challenge before this country is because of economic policies somersault and I want to enjoin the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage a seasoned economist in his government.

CBN explains why Nigeria can’t stop borrowing



“I have not seen a single economist in this government and that’s why we continue to have problems bordering on revenue leakages, the revenue is there, but we continue to be borrowing.”