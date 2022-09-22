England´s Lionesses to face acid test against World Cup winners USA at Wembley

England and the United States are set to pack out Wembley in a tantalising October clash between the Euro 2src22 and Women’s World Cup winners, hailed by Sarina Wiegman as “the perfect game”.

News of the planned October 7 fixture arrived two days after England completed their European triumph in front of 87,192 spectators at the national stadium in London, beating Germany 2-1 in a final that went to extra time.

It was a record crowd for a European Championship game, men’s or women’s, and the feverish support for the women’s in England looks set to guarantee another full house.

The US women’s side beat England 2-1 in the 2src19 World Cup semi-finals, and the two teams are expected to be among the trophy challengers at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England still have work to do to be absolutely sure of their place in that tournament, but a point away to Austria on September 3 or a home win over Luxembourg three days later would make sure. In the highly unlikely event that England miss out on an automatic place, the USA game would have to be cancelled or postponed.

England boss Wiegman said: “It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros. It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward.”

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski is relishing the trip, saying: “This is exactly the kind of match we need at exactly the right time in our World Cup preparations so we can test ourselves against a very talented England team.

“I saw England play live at the Euros, and I’m looking forward to an amazing atmosphere at Wembley and another big event for women’s soccer on October 7.”