england-vs-usa-live-stream:-how-to-watch-rugby-union-match-online-and-on-tv-today

The USA will play England A at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time since 1999 as part of the Roses’ summer series.

USA coach Gary Gold is using the match as a springboard into more tests against Ireland and then Rugby World Cup qualifiers. While England are seeing the match as the perfect way to give experience to younger players as many senior stars are away on British and Irish Lions duty.

Gold is also capping new talent as Riekert Hattingh, Luke Carty and Mika Kruse will all win their first USA caps as they were named in the starting XV.

The head coach said: “We’ve had a good few days in England getting the guys back together with a number of productive training sessions under our belts. For us, the important thing is to ensure our younger players are exposed to this quality of competition early and often in their playing career.

“As we look ahead to World Cup qualification against Canada and now two test matches against Ireland, we are confident we will see the experience of these games pay dividends heading into the next two World cup cycles.”

When is the match?

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday July 4.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown on Channel 4 with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Fans will also be able to stream the match live on All 4.

Team news and line-ups

England haven’t reported any injuries and so Eddie Jones has been able to select a starting 15 from his full squad.

England A: Freddie Steward; Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Curtis Langdon, Joe Heyes, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels, Lewis Ludlow, Sam Underhill, Callum Chick.

The USA have also got a full-strength squad and have been able to select the players they want for the match.

USA: Will Hooley; Mikey Te’o, Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Mika Kruse; Luke Carty, Ruben de Haas; David Ainu’u, Mikey Sosene-Feagai, Paul Mullen, Gregory Peterson, Nick Civetta, Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, Riekert Hattingh Cam Dolan.

Odds

England A – 10/11

Draw – 22/1

USA – 10/11

Prediction

Due to the lack of game time the USA have had England should breeze this match. While Eddie Jones’ side isn’t full of experience, the leaders in the pack like Henry Slade should pull them through to claim a big win. England 30-10 USA

