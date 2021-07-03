Home NEWS England vs Ukraine: Southgate reveals injury concern ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final
NEWSNews Africa

England vs Ukraine: Southgate reveals injury concern ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
england-vs-ukraine:-southgate-reveals-injury-concern-ahead-of-euro-2020-quarter-final

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has admitted that they are sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine.

The Three Lions have arrived in Italy ahead of the game in Rome.

Southgate’s men go into the game as favourites, looking to book their place in the last four of a major tournament for only the fourth time since 1966.

However, Southgate might be without Saka, who picked up a knock in training.

The Arsenal youngster who started the last two wins against Czech Republic and Germany, will now undergo a late fitness test.

“We’ve just got to check on Bukayo, who had a slight knock today (Friday).

“Other than that everybody is available,” Southgate said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho has pump action gun – Spokesman...

Armed policemen take over Ojota, Lagos ahead of...

PIB: Nigeria oil industry will become globally competitive...

Tipper crushes blind man to death in Edo

Igbos will not leave Nigeria for strangers, Buhari...

Buratai charged to build stronger bilateral relationship between...

Euro 2020: Finidi George snubs England, predicts winners...

Arrested IPOB Members Confess: We swore an oath...

Sunday Igboho: Stakeholders express mixed reactions over invasion,...

PIB: Niger Delta groups reject 3% fund for...

Leave a Reply