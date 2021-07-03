england-vs-ukraine:-southgate-reveals-injury-concern-ahead-of-euro-2020-quarter-final

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has admitted that they are sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine.

The Three Lions have arrived in Italy ahead of the game in Rome.

Southgate’s men go into the game as favourites, looking to book their place in the last four of a major tournament for only the fourth time since 1966.

However, Southgate might be without Saka, who picked up a knock in training.

The Arsenal youngster who started the last two wins against Czech Republic and Germany, will now undergo a late fitness test.

“We’ve just got to check on Bukayo, who had a slight knock today (Friday).

“Other than that everybody is available,” Southgate said.