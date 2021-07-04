england-vs-sri-lanka,-third-one-day-international:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Sri Lanka cricket team training – PA

Scorecard from the third ODI at Bristol

England welcome Sri Lanka to Bristol

Good morning, happy Sunday – hope all England football followers are still buzzing from last night’s exceptionally accomplished performance and result. We turn our attention now to the cricketers: Eoin Morgan’s men are two up with one to play in the ODI series, and not unreasonably might see today’s fixture against an overmatched touring side as an opportunity to experiment at little.

Talking of squads and selections, the thoughts of the England men now turn to Pakistan.

England have retained Tom Banton for their Royal London one-day series against those oopponents, in an otherwise unchanged squad.

Somerset batsman Banton was called up as cover for Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan after he departed for personal reasons during the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. With England 2-0 up heading into today’s final match at Bristol, he could make his return to the side for the first time this year.

The other 15 members of the squad are retained en bloc, including the uncapped George Garton, who is also in line to feature at the County Ground.

The temptation to recall Ben Stokes following his return from a broken finger has been resisted despite the all-rounder featuring for Durham in the Vitality Blast. He could yet play some part in the following T20 series and is expected to line up for Northern Superchargers when The Hundred launches later this month.

Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer remain injured.

Here’s a bit of news on Moeen Ali.

In the three games he has played over the past two weeks he has sent down a total of 2.5 overs from a possible 24 and was not required to bowl or bat in Thursday’s series-clinching ODI win at the Kia Oval.

The 34-year-old would love to do more as England look to force a 3-0 whitewash at Bristol on Sunday, and 6-0 scoreline for the tour, but he says he will not be shouting his case.

“It’s not my way. Whenever Morgs tells me I’m not playing, I never question it,” he said.

“I always feel he’s doing what’s best for the team. All I can say is I’m playing well, and when I get my chance I want to take it. If I get the opportunity, I’ll try.

“Domestically, for Worcestershire and in the Indian Premier League, I’ve been doing well. But right now, I’m not bowling much or batting much (with England). Obviously I’m disappointed and I want to play, but we’re winning so there’s not much I can say.

“Not that I would, but there’s no argument for me to go out and say ‘I need to go up the order or do this’. When I’m called upon, I’m ready.”