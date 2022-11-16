England vs Pakistan: What if there’s rain at T20 World Cup final?

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to be a spoilsport at the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Published On 13 Nov 202213 Nov 2022

The weather is widely expected to spoil what should be a fascinating game of cricket in Melbourne: the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan.

Heavy rain is expected on the match day on Sunday and also the reserve day on Monday as a multiyear La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia has reported that there is a 100 percent chance of rain on both days and also a high likelihood of thunderstorms.

Is play possible on Sunday?

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 7pm (08:00 GMT) and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If the match starts on Sunday but is not finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

What if there is rain on the reserve day?

The weather is expected to be bleak on the reserve day, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable – the trophy being shared.

On Friday, the organisers tweaked the rules to give two hours extra play on Monday, if needed, to complete the match.

Pakistan played a full game against India in their Super 12 blockbuster at the MCG despite a dire outlook for rain.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

–