England vs Italy: Gernot Rohr predicts winner of Euro 2020 final

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has predicted that England will defeat Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Rohr believes the Three Lions is a more complete team with a better tactical approach than the Azzurris.

England needed extra time to see off Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final, while Italy qualified after a tense penalty shoot-out against Spain.

When Rohr was asked which team will come out victorious at Wembley, he told Nation Sport: “Of course, England is favourite at home.

“They are a complete team, physically and tactically on the top.

“The fans are a big support, but I regretted their attitude to whistle the opponents, even the national anthem.”

England are yet to win a major trophy since they lifted the World Cup in 1966.

England vs Italy Mourinho advises Southgate on team selection for Euro 2020 final

