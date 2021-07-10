england-vs-italy:-gernot-rohr-predicts-winner-of-euro-2020-final

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has predicted that England will defeat Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday.
Rohr believes the Three Lions is a more complete team with a better tactical approach than the Azzurris.
England needed extra time to see off Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final, while Italy qualified after a tense penalty shoot-out against Spain.
When Rohr was asked which team will come out victorious at Wembley, he told Nation Sport: “Of course, England is favourite at home.
“They are a complete team, physically and tactically on the top.
“The fans are a big support, but I regretted their attitude to whistle the opponents, even the national anthem.”
England are yet to win a major trophy since they lifted the World Cup in 1966.
