England will on Tuesday tackle Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16 tie at Wembley Stadium.

bioreports reports that the Three Lions topped Group D with 7 points, while Germany finished second in Group F with 4 points.

England are yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate’s side secured victories against Croatia and Czech Republic in their Group D fixtures.

Meanwhile, Germany have also experienced a mixed campaign so far at the Euro 2020.

The Die Mannschaft found themselves on the verge of elimination from the Group of death.

bioreports reports that Joachim Löw’s side came back to secure a 2-2 draw against Hungary in their final Group F tie last week.

Germany has a minor advantage over England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

Löw’s men have won 15 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two countries, while England have managed 13 wins against Germany and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

Following England’s build-up to the game against Germany, bioreports evaluates the two key players to watch for during England vs Germany.

1. Kai Havertz:



The Chelsea star would be available for Germany against England.

Havertz has been in good form for Germany at the Euro 2020 so far.

He scored a goal in Germany’s 4-2 victory over Portugal during the Group stages.

Havertz also netted a goal in Germany’s 2-2 draw with Hungary.

He is expected to continue his impressive display for his country against the Three Lions.

2. Raheem Sterling:

The Manchester City star has been highly effective as an attacking force for England at the Euro 2020 so far.

Sterling scored the only goal as England defeated Croatia 1-0 in their Euro 2020 opener earlier this month.

He also netted another goal for Gareth Southgate’s side as they defeated Czech Republic 1-0 during the Group stages.

Sterling is expected to continue his brilliant performance for his country against Germany.

The kick-off time for England vs Germany is 5 pm.