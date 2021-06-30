Home NEWS England vs Germany: Shearer, Ferdinand single out one player after 2-0 win
NEWSNews Africa

England vs Germany: Shearer, Ferdinand single out one player after 2-0 win

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
england-vs-germany:-shearer,-ferdinand-single-out-one-player-after-2-0-win

Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand have agreed on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, after England defeated Germany at the Euro 2020 round of 16 fixture on Tuesday night.

Saka was impressive for England as they defeated Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, following goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

But Shearer believes Saka was England’s best player against Germany, adding that he was so brave.

Euro 2020: Alan Shearer tells Southgate player to start for England against Czech Republic

Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer said: “England needs more players like Saka. He’s been so brave, when someone is marking him tightly, he still wants the ball.

“I think he’s been our best player.”

On his part, Ferdinand added, “He’s got no qualms about roaming about, what is great about him is he has the confidence to drive forward and draw fouls.

“He’s got that unpredictability, one thing you do know he is willing to turn defence into attack.”

England’s next match is against Ukraine in the quarter-final on Saturday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Oyo Assembly summons FERMA Director over non-completion of...

Bandits, kidnappers to die by hanging in Niger

Nigeria traces sources of funding for terrorist organizations

Kano anti-corruption boss, Gado battles Gov Ganduje

Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role...

Kanu’s Arrest Not End Of Biafran Affair, Referendum...

Umahi appoints new principal secretary, others

Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Arewa youths warn IPOB members...

Lagos govt arrests popcorn seller for attacking officials...

I don’t have power to fight govt –...

Leave a Reply