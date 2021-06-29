england-vs-germany:-jose-mourinho-reveals-what-three-lions-must-do-to-reach-euro-2020-final

England battle Germany for one of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal tickets at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night

The Three Lions were dumped out of the same competition at the semifinal stage in the 1996 edition

And Jose Mourinho insists Gareth Southgate will be all out for revenge having missed the penalty that ousted them about 25 years ago

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes England will reach Euro 2020 final if they can beat Germany in their last-16 game.

The Three Lions face off with one of their rivals in their last 16-game at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, June 29.

This will definitely be a tough task for Gareth Southgate and his players but the Portuguese-born tactician believes victory in the game assures them of Euro 2020 final ticket.

Gareth Southgate discussing strategies with his technical team ahead of the England vs Germany Euro 2020 clash.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

England have scored just two goals in their first three games without conceding a goal while they progressed to the knockout stage atop of their group with seven points.

Mourinho while speaking on talk Sport in the build-up to the crucial encounter said:

“The dimension is very clear. Sweden, Ukraine, Denmark, Czech Republic… Come on, beat Germany and go to the final.”

This match is definitely important to Southgate after missing a penalty in England’s defeat to Germany in the semifinal of the same competition at the same venue about 25 years ago.

The 50-year-old has however insisted that revenge is not on his mind, but Mourinho believes that statement is not true. The new Roma boss said:

“I don’t believe that Gareth forgot it. I never forgot some important penalty shoot-outs that I lost and I was not a taker. He never forgot it.”

Southgate scored twice during his nine-year reign with the England national team after making his debut in 1995.

