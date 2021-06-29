england-vs-germany,-euro-2020-last-16:-what-time-is-kick-off-today,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

England vs Germany, Euro 2020 last-16 kick-off time today tonight TV channel prediction latest – Getty Images

Gareth Southgate’s England will line up against Joachim Low’s Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020 in front of around 40,000 spectators at Wembley for a fixture full of drama and steeped in history.

From the Geoff Hurst hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final victory to the Gerd Muller strike which ended their reign four years later and the Frank Lampard goal-that-never-was in South Africa in 2010, this fixture has rarely been uneventful – as Gareth Southgate knows only too well. The England manager had his penalty saved in the shootout against Germany at Wembley which ended England’s Euro 96 dreams at the semi-final stage. Revenge would be sweet.

When is England vs Germany?

The England-Germany match is today, Tuesday, June 29.

What time is kick-off?

5pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC1 from 4.30pm, and on iPlayer. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow all the action with our live blog.

What is the team news?

England may have qualified for the last 16 but their plans were thrown into chaos after the positive Covid-19 test for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour on Monday. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate over a potential breach of coronavirus protocols that involved chatting to the Scotland midfielder in the Wembley tunnel.

The FA has confirmed Mount and Chilwell will have to isolate until June 28, so while they might be available for England’s last-16 tie it seems unlikely that they will start, as they would not be able to prepare for the game at all with their team-mates or work on any tactics or team shape.

Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire both took to the field against Czech Republic and will have had another week of training under their belts before the knockout rounds get underway. Maguire should start against the Germans and given the game will likely be won in midfield, Gareth Southgate may opt to start Jordan Henderson in a three.

The other major talking point will be how Southgate fits Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka into his XI.

England vs Germany results history

England wins: 13

Draws: 4

Germany wins: 15

England’s most recent victory over Germany came in a friendly in 2016, winning 3-2 in a thrilling match having been 2-0 down, with goals from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and a 90th-minute Eric Dier header. Their last competitive win over the Germans came in 2001 when Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing in World Cup qualifying.

What are our writers saying?

What are the best odds?

England to win 8/5

Germany to win 2/1

Draw 23/10

What is our prediction?

Despite Germany’s hit-and-miss start to the tournament, coach Joachim Low’s upbeat demeanour is understandable – it generally has not gone well for England in previous meetings.

However, while history may not be on England’s side, you could argue current form is. Yes, the Germans put four past Portugal in thrilling fashion, but shipped five goals during the group stages – and England are yet to concede this summer.

Verdict: England 2 Germany 1.