england-vs-denmark:-southgate-told-to-start-saka-in-euro-2020-semi-final

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has advised England manager, Gareth Southgate, to start Bukayo Saka against Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night.

Saka missed out on the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the last round, after picking up a knock in training.

However, the Arsenal youngster is available for selection again.

Neville admits there are too many good options for Southgate in attack, but Saka would be his first choice.

“I think Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane pick themselves. But between Saka, Grealish, Foden, Sancho, Rashford, I honestly think you could flip a coin between them all and it could land on any of them and you wouldn’t be disappointed. We have such strength in those positions.

“We are so blessed, that actually I pick one – Bukayo Saka to come back in for Sancho – but it’s not because I favour one over the other. I just thought Saka brought such energy to the game against Germany at Wembley and such energy to the game against Czech Republic that I feel he comes back in.

“The Danish team won’t enjoy playing against him – that’s not to say they’d enjoy playing against Sancho or any other – I just think Saka had such an incredible influence on that crowd at Wembley.

“But it may not even be a four-man defence system – Gareth may match Denmark up. He did that against the German team, and I do think that because of the experience against Scotland, where England struggled against the wing-backs, that he may match them again,” Neville told Sky Sports.