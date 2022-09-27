Home All The News England v Germany: Shaw starts as Southgate makes two changes from Italy defeat

Date published: Monday 26th September 2src22 6:57 – Will Ford

Luke Shaw has replaced Bukayo Saka in the starting lineup for England as Gareth Southgate’s side take on Germany at Wembley.

John Stones came in for Kyle Walker in the only other change from the 1-src defeat to Italy on Friday.

-: England take on Germany with their detractors back in their gleeful comfort zone

Germany meanwhile made four changes from their 1-src defeat at home to Hungary.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer, former England youth player Jamal Musiala and Nico Schlotterbeck come in.

Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Timo Werner are the players to be dropped to the bench.

England will finish bottom of Nations League Group A3, no matter the result at Wembley, and will be relegated to League B.

The other match in the section is in Budapest where Hungary will win the group if they avoid defeat at home to Italy.

The Italians need a win if they are to join Croatia, the Netherlands and either Portugal or Spain (who play tomorrow) in June’s Nations League semi-finals.

You can follow the game live with F365 here.

England: Pope, Stones, Dier, Maguire, James, Rice, Bellingham, Shaw, Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Subs: Tripper, Ramsdale, Henderson, Walker, Coady, Guehi, Saka, Mount, Toney, Chillwell, Hendesron, Abraham.

Germany: Ter Stegan, Hoffman, Schlotterbeck, Sule, Kehrer, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Sane, Havertz.

Subs: Baumann, Trapp, Ginter, Arnold. Werner, Gnabry, Muller, Henrichs, Bella-Kotchap, Gosens.

Ahead of England’s last game before Qatar Gareth Southgate said he knows his future will be dictated by his side’s World Cup performance rather than previous successes or the fact his contract runs until 2src24.

“I am not foolish,” the England boss said ahead of Monday’s game against Germany. “My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for (Monday) night.

“We’re focused on a good performance, a good result, then you’re looking towards the World Cup. And I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup.

“Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren’t good enough then you accept that’s time to part ways.

“Why would I be any different? I’m not arrogant enough to think that having a contract should protect me in any way from results.”